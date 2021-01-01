Common blames busy work schedules for Tiffany Haddish split

Common has cited busy work schedules as the reason for his split from Tiffany Haddish.

Late last month, editors at People reported that the rapper/actor and the Girls Trip actress had broken up after just over a year of dating.

But in a new interview with Fox Soul's Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored obtained by Page Six, Common explained that the decision to part ways was "mutual" and that their jobs had prevented them from putting as much time and "as much energy" into their romance.

"I don't think the love really dispersed. I think it was just like we weren't feeding the relationship," he mused. "I feel like both of us cherish and valued our relationship and both have come out better human beings."

However, Common - real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn - insisted that he still remains great friends with Tiffany, 42.

"I want to say Tiffany, as you know, is for me, like, one of the best people I met in life. One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life, and that's what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her," the 49-year-old gushed.

The pair first met on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen but they didn't embark on a romantic relationship until April 2020.