Olivia Wilde unveils tattoos dedicated to two children

Olivia Wilde has had the names of her two children tattooed on her forearms.

On Wednesday, celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo took to Instagram to share a close-up photo of the actress/director’s new ink.

The design features the names Otis and Daisy in a fine cursive script.

“Mommas love,” he captioned the snap.

Olivia re-posted the photo to her Instagram Stories and added two chicken emojis.

The star shares seven-year-old son Otis and daughter Daisy, five, with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

While Olivia rarely speaks about her children in interviews, in a new chat for the January 2022 issue of Vogue magazine, she emphasised her belief that little ones can sense their parents' emotions.

“Parenting forces you to be honest about how you live your life. It puts in sharp, clear focus decisions you’re making,” the 37-year-old stated. “I think we owe it to children to be happy. They sense it. They’re so intuitive. The idea that you can trick your kids into thinking you’re happy is ludicrous.”