Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas movie Deep Water pulled from release schedule

Disney have pulled the release of 'Deep Water'.

The erotic thriller - which stars former couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas - had been scheduled for release on 14 January, 2022 following multiple delays amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it has now been removed from the company's 20th Century Studios' theatrical release slate entirely.

It is unclear if a new date will be announced for the project.

The movie is the first from 'Fatal Attraction' filmmaker Adrian Lyne in almost 20 years and is based on Patricia Highsmith's 1957 novel about a couple trapped in a loveless marriage.

Ben and Ana play Vic and Melinda Van Allen, who decide to try and save their relationship and avoid divorce by allowing Melinda to take any number of lovers she pleases as long as she does not desert her family.

However, when one of Melinda's lovers is murdered, Vic - consumed by jealousy over his wife's sexual exploits - decides to use the death to scare away the other men in her life leading him down a dark road.

Ben and Ana struck up a romance while working on the film, but split up earlier this year after around a year together.

A movie insider previously said: "Their physical chemistry was so intense on set. It's all anyone could talk about."

Another source added: "They had great chemistry right from the start. Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave."

When the couple separated, it was insisted their split was "amicable".

A source said in January: This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

The 'Tender Bar' actor went on to rekindle his romance with former fiancee Jennifer Lopez.