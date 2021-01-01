Kourtney Kardashian shuts down plastic surgery speculation

Kourtney Kardashian has shut down speculation that she's had plastic surgery.

On Wednesday, Instagram account @popcultureangels posted a slideshow of throwback photos featuring the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, where commenters speculated on which one had gotten plastic surgery.

"The kardashians before they became 'the kardashians'" the caption read, with one user responding that the only sister who hadn't "changed" was Kourtney. Another user responded claiming that the Poosh founder had gotten "plenty of surgery," arguing that she did it in an "extreme natural way that still complimented her features instead of changed them." The user speculated that Kourtney had gotten "botox, (a) nose job, some sort of butt shot or bbl (Brazilian Butt Lift)."

The 42-year-old noticed the exchange and decided to respond, with Instagram account Comments By Celebs catching her shutting down the claims.

"No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment, butt shot and brazilian butt lift, um thanks," she can be seen commenting in the screenshot of the conversation. "And you were just getting started."

The exchange is the second time in a week that the reality star has defended her appearance on social media, with one commenter asking if they spotted a baby bump in a recent photo.

"Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?" she responded.