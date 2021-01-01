Drew Barrymore has been sober for more than two years

Drew Barrymore has revealed that she has been sober for two and a half years.



During an interview on CBS This Morning on Thursday, the 46-year-old actress opened up about her decision to stop drinking and her "quiet, confident" journey.



"It was something I realised just did not serve me and my life," The Drew Barrymore Show host explained, adding that she has chosen to be "very private with a lot of my struggles".



"I wouldn't be surprised if there is a revolt against the perfection right now that we are all forced to see and feel through social media," she continued. "We're in an impasse and a crux of a moment where talking about how we figure ourselves out, how we fix ourselves takes a journey and solutions. Most people do it in private."



While speaking about her struggles, Barrymore also teased her upcoming interview with Machine Gun Kelly in which the two swapped stories about their mental health.



She opened up to the rapper about the difficult time following her divorce from Will Kopelman, the father of her two children, in 2016 while he painted her nails.



"I wasn't doing very well, and I just wanted to go talk to some people and how to pull myself out of a hole, and I had these two kids that I had to fight for and I needed help," she shared. "I started reaching out to different people and eventually, I really made some big, sweeping changes in my life, and I got on a whole new track - not back on track, but a brand new one that I helped build."



The interview with Machine Gun Kelly airs on Friday.