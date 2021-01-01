Kanye West calls on Kim Kardashian to 'run right back' to him during benefit concert

Kanye West urged his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to "run right back" to him as he performed at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert on Thursday night.

The Stronger rapper has made it publicly known that he wants to get back together with the reality TV star, who filed for divorce in February, and he continued his plea on stage at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.

As he sang his 2010 song Runway, he added a new verse, which he directed towards his estranged wife. Footage shows him singing, "I need you to run right back to me" three times before adding, "More specifically, Kimberly."

The KKW Beauty mogul was in the audience of the concert with two of their four children - North and Saint - her mother Kris Jenner and half-sister Kendall Jenner, as well as guests including Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

Kanye organised the benefit concert to campaign for the release of former Chicago gang co-founder Larry Hoover and to raise funds for prison reform organisations. He had called on Drake to end their feud and perform with him at the show and they put on a united front for the crowd.

They initially performed separately, with Kanye delighting fans with hits such as Jesus Walks, All Falls Down and Gold Digger and even singing one of Drake's hits - Find Your Love - which he produced. Drake later joined Kanye on stage as he performed the 2007 hit Can't Tell Me Nothing before carrying on with his solo set. The show concluded with a joint performance of their collaboration, Forever, which was released in 2009 and also featured Eminem and Lil Wayne.

Hoover - the co-founder of the Chicago gang Gangster Disciples - is currently serving six life sentences in prison after being convicted of murder, conspiracy, extortion, and money laundering.