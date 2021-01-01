Yvonne Strahovski welcomes second child

Yvonne Strahovski is a mother of two.



The Australian actress, who is perhaps best known for playing Serena Joy in The Handmaid's Tale, has revealed that she and her husband Tim Loden welcomed their second child earlier this week.



Sharing a picture of the newborn child snuggling up to her neck, Strahovski wrote on Instagram on Thursday, "An angel joined our world this past week... Welcome to the family my love... I love you so very much #mamaoftwo," with multiple heart emojis. She did not share the boy's name or exactly when he was born.



In the comments, actress Teresa Palmer wrote, "HEAVEN!!! A huge congrats mama," while Handmaid's Tale star Max Minghella posted love heart and celebration emojis.



The 39-year-old actress revealed she was expecting her second child in June when she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tomorrow War, in which she stars with Chris Pratt.



She told Entertainment Tonight at the event that she was around halfway through her pregnancy and was expecting another son.



"I'm having a boy! You heard it first!" she grinned.



Strahovski revealed she was married to Loden in 2017. They are also parents to a three-year-old son named William.