Naomie Harris claims 'huge star' groped her during audition

Naomie Harris has alleged a "huge star" once groped her during an audition.

In an interview for the Mail on Sunday's You Magazine, the Skyfall actress discussed the impact that the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment has had on the entertainment industry over the past four years.

Without sharing details of the actor or film, Harris recalled how her co-star put his hand up her skirt.

"What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was he is - such a huge star," she stated. "That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky given how rife that behaviour was."

Harris then went on to insist that she has noticed sweeping changes within Hollywood, especially in relation to the way inappropriate behaviour is reported.

"Now things have definitely changed: I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation... (the perpetrator) was immediately removed," the 45-year-old added.