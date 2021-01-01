Anne Hathaway joins support of Jeremy Strong amid method acting criticism

Anne Hathaway has come out in support of Jeremy Strong amid criticism of his intense acting preparation methods.

The Succession star received backlash after a profile in The New Yorker detailed how he likes to get deeply immersed into each of his characters, leading his co-star Brian Cox to share his concern that the approach will harm Strong in the long run.

Hathaway, who worked alongside the 42-year-old in Serenity and Armageddon Time, posted a statement on Instagram to show her support for the actor.

"As the week ends, I would like to send some love to Jeremy Strong who I'm lucky enough to have worked with twice and who I am proud to consider a friend," she wrote. "I deeply value his qualities of thoughtfulness, sincerity, authenticity, sweetness, depth, kindness, generosity, as well as his powerful intelligence and extraordinary sensitivity. He is an incredibly talented and inventive artist who is fully engaged and committed on set, as well as a passionate, open person in life. I find all of these things inspiring. (oh, and he's fun.)"

She concluded, "Anyway he and the entire cast crushed this season of @succession (for the record, the work is where the story begins and ends for me.) Congrats to them all and bring on the finale!"

The Love & Other Drugs star follows in the footsteps of Jessica Chastain and Aaron Sorkin, who also put out statements defending the actor's character.