Armie Hammer leaves treatment facility after nine months

Armie Hammer has checked out of a treatment facility after nine months.

A lawyer for the 35-year-old actor confirmed to E! News that he had left the in-patient program that he entered earlier this year to reportedly seek professional help for his drug, alcohol, and sex issues.

"I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the treatment facility and is doing great," the attorney told the publication without specifying when the actor left.

In March, before checking into the facility, Hammer was publicly accused of sexual assault by a woman going by the name Effie, who alleged he assaulted her in 2017 while married to now-estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers. Her allegations are being investigated by the Los Angeles police. In addition, multiple women accused him of abusive behaviour and having disturbing fantasies, including cannibalism.

The Call Me By Your Name star denied the accusations, with his attorney releasing a statement in which he insisted, "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with (Effie) - and every other sexual partner of his for that matter - have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."