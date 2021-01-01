Kristin Davis hits back at negative remarks about her appearance in And Just Like That...

Kristin Davis was "angry" about the ageist comments critics made about the Sex in the City reboot And Just Like That...

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the 56-year-old actress expressed her frustration about remarks regarding her and her co-stars' appearances.

"Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that. The level of intensity of it was a shock," she told the publication, echoing similar comments made by co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. "I feel angry and I don't want to feel angry all the time, so I don't look at it, I just know it's there."

Davis, who starred as Charlotte York in the original series from 1998 to 2004, connected the comments to ones made during the show's original run.

She recalled being stressed by comments about her body, which she "couldn't avoid" at the time.

"They would write articles every week about how I was 'pear-shaped,' which I didn't feel was a compliment at the time. It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn't avoid it. I kind of feel like that's how it is now too," the star continued. "But I also feel - I'm going to be blunt - I feel like, 'F**k you. F**k you people, like, come over here and do it better.' You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?"