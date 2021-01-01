Christine Quinn suffered from postpartum depression during Selling Sunset taping

Christine Quinn has opened up about struggling with postpartum depression while filming the fourth season of Selling Sunset.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, the 33-year-old reality star revealed that she grappled with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after giving birth to her son, Christian Georges Dumontet, in May.



"I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression... this season was really difficult for me," Quinn told the publication. "I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I'm still dealing with now."



The realtor recalled speaking to both producers and her Oppenheim Group colleagues about her concerns regarding filming while pregnant.



"My process was not easy by any means and on TV, they make it look easy. But I was struggling in real life. I really was," she continued.



Quinn believed the edit she received was "extremely hurtful," pointing to one scene in particular where she was seen doing yoga.



She insisted the way she was depicted in the clip had been edited to suggest that she was exercising soon after giving birth.



However, the TV personality was actually still pregnant at the time.