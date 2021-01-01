The Power of the Dog and Belfast lead Golden Globe nominations

The Power of the Dog and Belfast lead the film nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes.

Jane Campion's Western, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kenneth Branagh's black-and-white coming-of-age film both received seven nominations on Monday. The nominees were announced by rapper Snoop Dogg and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)'s new president, Helen Hoehne, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Both films were nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. The Power of the Dog also picked up nominations for Best Actor for Cumberbatch, Best Original Score for Jonny Greenwood, and supporting nods for Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Belfast also received mentions for Best Original Song and its supporting stars Ciaran Hinds, Jamie Dornan, and Caitriona Balfe.

The remaining nominees for Best Motion Picture - Drama include CODA, Dune, and King Richard, while the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category is a competition between Cyrano, West Side Story, Tick, tick... BOOM!, Don't Look Up, and Licorice Pizza.

Over in the TV categories, Succession landed five nominations, including Best Television Series - Drama and nods for its stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin. Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Maid, Hacks, Squid Game, and Only Murders in the Building also received multiple mentions.

The 2022 Golden Globes will take place on 9 January. The ceremony is rumoured to have a revamped format as part of the HFPA's image overhaul following a barrage of criticism over the past year. Going against tradition, the 2022 awards show will not be televised.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

West Side Story

Tick, tick... BOOM!

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Will Smith - King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Kirsten Stewart - Spencer

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick... BOOM!

Anthony Ramos - In the Heights

Peter Dinklage - Cyrano

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up

Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler - West Side Story

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up

Marion Cotillard - Annette

Emma Stone - Cruella

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Jamie Dornan - Belfast

Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Kodi Smith-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Ruth Negga - Passing

Best Director

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

Denis Villeneuve - Dune

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Adam McKay - Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco - Encanto

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer - Dune

Best Original Song

No Time to Die - No Time to Die

Being Alive - King Richard

Dos Orugitas - Encanto

Down to Joy - Belfast

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) - Respect

Best Animated Feature Film

Luca

Encanto

Flee

Raya and the Last Dragon

My Sunny Maad

Best Foreign Language Film

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Compartment No. 6

A Hero

Best Television Series - Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Billy Porter - Pose

Omar Sy - Lupin

Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez - Pose

Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Jean Smart - Hacks

Elle Fanning - The Great

Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish

Issa Rae - Insecure

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany - WandaVision

Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Tahar Rahim - The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain - Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Mark Duplass - The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film

Sarah Snook - Succession

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick

Andie MacDowell - Maid