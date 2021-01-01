The Power of the Dog and Belfast lead Golden Globe nominations

- NEWS
The Power of the Dog and Belfast lead the film nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes.
Jane Campion's Western, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kenneth Branagh's black-and-white coming-of-age film both received seven nominations on Monday. The nominees were announced by rapper Snoop Dogg and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)'s new president, Helen Hoehne, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
Both films were nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. The Power of the Dog also picked up nominations for Best Actor for Cumberbatch, Best Original Score for Jonny Greenwood, and supporting nods for Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Belfast also received mentions for Best Original Song and its supporting stars Ciaran Hinds, Jamie Dornan, and Caitriona Balfe.
The remaining nominees for Best Motion Picture - Drama include CODA, Dune, and King Richard, while the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category is a competition between Cyrano, West Side Story, Tick, tick... BOOM!, Don't Look Up, and Licorice Pizza.
Over in the TV categories, Succession landed five nominations, including Best Television Series - Drama and nods for its stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin. Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Maid, Hacks, Squid Game, and Only Murders in the Building also received multiple mentions.
The 2022 Golden Globes will take place on 9 January. The ceremony is rumoured to have a revamped format as part of the HFPA's image overhaul following a barrage of criticism over the past year. Going against tradition, the 2022 awards show will not be televised.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
West Side Story
Tick, tick... BOOM!
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Will Smith - King Richard
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Kirsten Stewart - Spencer
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick... BOOM!
Anthony Ramos - In the Heights
Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler - West Side Story
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up
Marion Cotillard - Annette
Emma Stone - Cruella
Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
Jamie Dornan - Belfast
Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Kodi Smith-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Ruth Negga - Passing
Best Director
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
Denis Villeneuve - Dune
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Adam McKay - Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco - Encanto
Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer - Dune
Best Original Song
No Time to Die - No Time to Die
Being Alive - King Richard
Dos Orugitas - Encanto
Down to Joy - Belfast
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) - Respect
Best Animated Feature Film
Luca
Encanto
Flee
Raya and the Last Dragon
My Sunny Maad
Best Foreign Language Film
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Compartment No. 6
A Hero
Best Television Series - Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Brian Cox - Succession
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Billy Porter - Pose
Omar Sy - Lupin
Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez - Pose
Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson - black-ish
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Jean Smart - Hacks
Elle Fanning - The Great
Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish
Issa Rae - Insecure
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany - WandaVision
Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Tahar Rahim - The Serpent
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain - Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film
Sarah Snook - Succession
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
Andie MacDowell - Maid