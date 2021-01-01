The Power of the Dog and Belfast lead Golden Globe nominations

The Power of the Dog and Belfast lead the film nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes.



Jane Campion's Western, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kenneth Branagh's black-and-white coming-of-age film both received seven nominations on Monday. The nominees were announced by rapper Snoop Dogg and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)'s new president, Helen Hoehne, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.



Both films were nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. The Power of the Dog also picked up nominations for Best Actor for Cumberbatch, Best Original Score for Jonny Greenwood, and supporting nods for Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Belfast also received mentions for Best Original Song and its supporting stars Ciaran Hinds, Jamie Dornan, and Caitriona Balfe.



The remaining nominees for Best Motion Picture - Drama include CODA, Dune, and King Richard, while the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category is a competition between Cyrano, West Side Story, Tick, tick... BOOM!, Don't Look Up, and Licorice Pizza.



Over in the TV categories, Succession landed five nominations, including Best Television Series - Drama and nods for its stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin. Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Maid, Hacks, Squid Game, and Only Murders in the Building also received multiple mentions.



The 2022 Golden Globes will take place on 9 January. The ceremony is rumoured to have a revamped format as part of the HFPA's image overhaul following a barrage of criticism over the past year. Going against tradition, the 2022 awards show will not be televised.







The full list of nominees is as follows:







Best Motion Picture - Drama



Belfast



CODA



Dune



King Richard



The Power of the Dog







Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy



Cyrano



West Side Story



Tick, tick... BOOM!



Don't Look Up



Licorice Pizza







Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama



Will Smith - King Richard



Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog



Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth



Mahershala Ali - Swan Song



Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos







Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama



Kirsten Stewart - Spencer



Lady Gaga - House of Gucci



Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos



Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter



Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye







Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy



Andrew Garfield - tick, tick... BOOM!



Anthony Ramos - In the Heights



Peter Dinklage - Cyrano



Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up



Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza







Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy



Rachel Zegler - West Side Story



Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza



Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up



Marion Cotillard - Annette



Emma Stone - Cruella







Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture



Ciaran Hinds - Belfast



Jamie Dornan - Belfast



Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar



Troy Kotsur - CODA



Kodi Smith-McPhee - The Power of the Dog







Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture



Caitriona Balfe - Belfast



Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog



Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard



Ariana DeBose - West Side Story



Ruth Negga - Passing







Best Director



Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog



Steven Spielberg - West Side Story



Kenneth Branagh - Belfast



Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter



Denis Villeneuve - Dune







Best Screenplay



Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza



Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog



Kenneth Branagh - Belfast



Adam McKay - Don't Look Up



Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos







Best Original Score



Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch



Germaine Franco - Encanto



Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog



Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers



Hans Zimmer - Dune







Best Original Song



No Time to Die - No Time to Die



Being Alive - King Richard



Dos Orugitas - Encanto



Down to Joy - Belfast



Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) - Respect







Best Animated Feature Film



Luca



Encanto



Flee



Raya and the Last Dragon



My Sunny Maad







Best Foreign Language Film



Drive My Car



The Hand of God



Parallel Mothers



Compartment No. 6



A Hero







Best Television Series - Drama



Lupin



The Morning Show



Pose



Squid Game



Succession







Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy



The Great



Hacks



Only Murders in the Building



Reservation Dogs



Ted Lasso







Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Dopesick



Impeachment: American Crime Story



Maid



Mare of Easttown



The Underground Railroad







Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama



Jeremy Strong - Succession



Brian Cox - Succession



Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game



Billy Porter - Pose



Omar Sy - Lupin







Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama



Uzo Aduba - In Treatment



Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show



Christine Baranski - The Good Fight



Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale



Mj Rodriguez - Pose







Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy



Anthony Anderson - black-ish



Nicholas Hoult - The Great



Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building



Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building



Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso







Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy



Hannah Einbinder - Hacks



Jean Smart - Hacks



Elle Fanning - The Great



Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish



Issa Rae - Insecure







Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Paul Bettany - WandaVision



Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage



Michael Keaton - Dopesick



Ewan McGregor - Halston



Tahar Rahim - The Serpent







Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Jessica Chastain - Scenes From a Marriage



Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha



Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision



Margaret Qualley - Maid



Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown







Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film



Billy Crudup - The Morning Show



Mark Duplass - The Morning Show



Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso



Kieran Culkin - Succession



Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game







Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film



Sarah Snook - Succession



Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso



Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus



Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick



Andie MacDowell - Maid