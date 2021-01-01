Kim Kardashian hires pianist to wake children every day of December

Kim Kardashian hires a pianist to wake her children up every day during the month of December.



On Sunday, the 41-year-old fashion mogul revealed how she celebrates with her kids during the holiday season.



In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, she showed off her cream-coloured living room where pianist Philip Cornish was playing the piano.



"Good morning! Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids," the SKIMS founder wrote, referring to her four children - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, - whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West.



In the video, the Grammy winner plays a melody of Christmas music at a nude-coloured piano that matches Kardashian's Christmas tree.



He shared a video of him playing at the piano to his Instagram Stories too, where one fan commented that they were "inspired" by his talent.