Elon Musk named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year

Elon Musk has been chosen as TIME magazine's Person of the Year.



On Monday, editors at the publication announced that they had selected the entrepreneur and business magnate, who is one of the richest people in the world, for the honour.



"Even in that rarefied crowd, Musk is in a class of his own. He sees his mission as solving the globe's most intractable challenges, along the way disrupting multiple industries across two decades," TIME editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote of the SpaceX and Tesla executive.



"These include what was once the core American creation, combustion-engine automobiles, and what was once the core American aspiration, spaceflight, as well as a litany of other manifestations of our present and future: infrastructure construction, artificial intelligence, neurotechnology, payment systems and increasingly money itself through his dalliances with cryptocurrencies."



Each year, editors at the publication select a Person of the Year for their cover story, with the issue recognising the individual or group of individuals who have had the biggest impact on news headlines over the past 12 months.



In addition to Elon, singer Olivia Rodrigo was named Entertainer of the Year and gymnast Simone Biles was tapped as Athlete of the Year.