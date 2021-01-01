Hugh Jackman jokes about Ryan Reynolds's 'sabbatical' while retiring old dance shoes

Hugh Jackman has joked about Ryan Reynolds's decision to take a break from Hollywood while "retiring" his favourite tap-dancing shoes.

The Greatest Showman star, who has been involved in a hilarious "faux feud" with his fellow actor since they met on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2008, took to Instagram on Monday to share a video featuring his worn-out stage footwear.

"A lot has recently been made about people taking a sabbatical and/or retiring. No. Not me! Just my 10-year-old tap shoes," Jackman wrote jokingly in the caption.

While in the accompanying video, he explained: "It's time to officially retire my favourite tap shoes. I've had them for 10 years, I've had them fixed so many times. So, farewell! But never fear, I will never throw you away."

In an Instagram post shared in mid-October, Reynolds revealed that he was taking a "sabbatical from movie making" in order to focus on other projects.

Jackman is currently rehearsing for the Broadway revival of The Music Man, in which he plays Harold Hill. The show is set to begin previews this month and open in February.