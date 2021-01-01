Avril Lavigne working on Sk8er Boi film adaptation

Avril Lavigne has revealed she is working on a screen adaptation of her song Sk8er Boi.

Speaking on the She Is the Voice podcast, the 37-year-old rocker opened up about the new project, which was inspired by the feedback she has received about the 2002 hit.

"Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me," the Complicated hitmaker said. "And so, I'm actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level."

Although she refrained from going into detail about the upcoming project, she discussed the inspiration behind the lyrics that launched her into pop stardom.

"The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she's too cool for him," she explained. "But then five years from now she's feeding the baby and she's all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society's expectations."