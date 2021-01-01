Kim Kardashian insists no 'reconciliation effort' will repair marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has filed paperwork to be considered legally single, declaring that her marriage to Kanye West cannot be fixed through counselling.

The reality TV star, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February, filed the documents on Friday, asking a judge to restore her marital status to single. In the petition, obtained by People and TMZ, the 41-year-old insisted that there was no longer a "compelling" reason to delay terminating her marital status.

"Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (West) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time," the petition reads.

The SKIMS founder also claimed that West has not responded to her requests to terminate their marital status.

"I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with Respondent since I filed for divorce in February 2021," the document reads. "I have requested several times that Respondent agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. Respondent has not responded to my request.

"Respondent and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted."

Kardashian and West got married in 2014 and share four children - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two. They have continued to co-parent amid the split and she has supported him at a number of events.

West, meanwhile, has made it publicly known that he wants to reconcile with his estranged wife. Last week, he urged her to "run right back" to him as he sang his track Runway at a benefit concert.