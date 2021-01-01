Lady Gaga 'confided' in Bradley Cooper over House of Gucci role

Lady Gaga "confided" in Bradley Cooper prior to signing on for House of Gucci.

In Ridley Scott's new film about the downfall of the Gucci family dynasty, the actress/singer portrays Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian socialite who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her former husband Maurizio Gucci in 1995.

Reflecting on her decision to take the lead role in the project during an interview for Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, Gaga revealed that she consulted with her A Star Is Born director/co-star for his take on the part.

"Bradley Cooper believed in me for the role of Ally Maine in A Star Is Born. It was the success of our artistic collaboration that landed me where I am now," she said, adding that she "absolutely" spoke with the star before agreeing to play Patrizia. "I've confided in Bradley for years and I've always appreciated his support and his advice, his thoughts on my future endeavours."

Previously, Gaga explained that she took a method acting approach to playing the real-life figure, and threw herself into the character so much that she "lived" as Patrizia both on and off camera for a long time.

And the superstar acknowledged some parallels between her own personality and that of the 73-year-old.

"(She was) starving for love, starving for a place in the world, starving to matter, and I was starving, too," the Poker Face hitmaker continued. "I know this about myself and I'm working on it; I have a masochistic approach to acting and art, and it's something I struggle with and that I work on, and I don't think it's necessarily the way, it's just my way."