Kim Kardashian removed Tristan Thompson joke from Saturday Night Live monologue

Kim Kardashian took a joke about her sister Khloe Kardashian and her on-off partner Tristan Thompson out of her Saturday Night Live opening monologue.

The reality TV star made jokes at the expense of her family when she hosted the U.S. sketch show in October, and in an interview for i-D magazine, she revealed that they were all game for her to make fun of them.

However, she admitted she took out a joke about Khloe and Tristan that she felt might have been a step too far.

"Everyone in the family was just like, 'You can do whatever you want.' Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted," the 41-year-old said. "Although I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloe that I took out - I could've maybe gone further. But everyone was like, 'Use me. Do whatever you want. This is your time.' They were down. That was super cool."

Khloe and Tristan's relationship has been marred by infidelity allegations, and Kim's comments come shortly after Tristan was accused of fathering a baby boy with a woman named Maralee Nichols. Khloe, who shares a three-year-old daughter named True with the sports star, has not yet addressed the speculation directly.

Speaking more about her SNL debut, Kim said that she wanted to prove that her family has a sense of humour.

"I think people might not get that we're absolutely in on the joke. We always have been," she insisted. "And so, I was just like, 'Listen, if I'm going to do this, I want you guys to know we're in on this. This is what we talk about when we're at home.' We have a sense of humour. We roast each other as a family all day long. None of us are sensitive to it. I wanted people to see a part of my personality that all my friends know, that everyone close to me knows."