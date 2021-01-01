Caitlyn Jenner calls out Beverly Hills Hotel for denying service due to ripped jeans

Caitlyn Jenner called out staff at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Monday for allegedly denying her service because she was wearing ripped jeans.

The reality TV star claimed on her Instagram Stories on Monday that she wasn't allowed to have lunch at the five-star hotel's Polo Lounge as she was told her outfit went against the dress code.

"@bevhillshotel f**k your horrible service for not letting me have lunch with this tiny rip in my jeans. Shame on you. Disgusting. I have been a patron for decades. No longer," she wrote beside a photo of the small rip and distressed area on her denim jeans.

A representative for the Polo Lounge responded by telling TMZ, "Please see our dress code policy which is stated on our website and provided to every guest when they make a reservation with us."

According to their website, the dress code reads, "At the Polo Lounge, we encourage you to dress for the occasion, so we ask that you refrain from wearing casual hats, ripped denim, crop tops, nightwear, swimwear, and men's sleeveless shirts."

After TMZ reporters published their story, Caitlyn shared a screengrab of the article on her Stories and circled the dress code policy, underlining the words "we encourage", seemingly pointing out that the policy doesn't say the code is mandatory.

In another post, she shared a screengrab in which TMZ reporters stated that hotel staff didn't enforce their "no photos" policy as Caitlyn took many with fans at the establishment.

She tagged the hotel's parent company, The Dorchester Collection, in all of her posts.