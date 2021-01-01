Aubrey Plaza dishes on lockdown wedding

Aubrey Plaza has opened up about her eccentric lockdown wedding.



In May, the Parks and Recreation actress surprised fans by referring to her longtime partner Jeff Baena as her husband on social media.



And during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Plaza dished on how the nuptials came to be.



"The thing was... yes, we got married, big deal," she replied after the TV host asked if she wanted to talk about her husband.



Plaza then noted that she and Baena decided to get married because "we got a little bored one night".



"Well, it was our 10-year anniversary, we were in the lockdown, as you know, things got a little crazy, especially my house, with the witch across the street and my husband getting into tie-dying," she smiled. "I just said, 'Hey, it's our 10-year anniversary, we should just do something special,' and I joked about getting married and he's like, 'Well we probably couldn't get married that fast.'"



The 37-year-old searched to see if they would be able to get married that day, ultimately contacting a site called OneHourMarriage.com.



She also recalled running across the street to see if her neighbour, a "witch named Dandelion", would be able to do "a spell" for the ceremony.



The two ended up getting married in their backyard by a man from the website dressed "in a Hawaiian shirt" with their "love altar" in the background.



"I can't remember a lot of it, it was fuzzy, but I'm pretty sure it's legal," she added.