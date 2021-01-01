Hilaria Baldwin thankful for fans who've displayed 'empathy' toward Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin has thanked a kind fan who recently stopped to talk to her husband, Alec Baldwin.



On Tuesday, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to praise an anonymous fan who showed empathy towards the actor regarding the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting on the set of his film, Rust, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.



"Grateful for people who stop my husband to say they are thinking about him, praying for him, 'keep on, Alec', 'hang in there', 'we are here for you'" she wrote beneath a photo of the Saturday Night Live star speaking to a man in a truck.



"All of these messages are life-changing for him. And also, for our whole family. A quick act of kindness means the world to us," the mother-of-six continued. "Grateful to this superhuman who said he was praying for him today, as he was driving by. Didn't get your name in our split moment encounter, but you are a special soul with a huge heart."



Baldwin wrote in the comments that he was "grateful" to whomever the man was in the photo.