Shakira to judge new dance competition series

Shakira is launching a new dance competition series called Dancing with Myself.



The Colombian singer has partnered with officials at the NBC network to executive produce the family-friendly competition and serve as a judge and dance creator.



Every week, a new batch of dancers will compete in a series of challenges designed and demonstrated by the show's celebrity creators, including Shakira. The dancers will have a limited amount of time to learn the routines and add their own flavour to the moves while isolating themselves in their pods. Contestants will then perform in front of a live studio audience and a judging panel, headed up by the Whenever, Wherever star. The audience gets to decide who should be crowned Best Dancer of the Night and win the cash prize.



"I'm excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community," the 44-year-old said in a statement. "I've personally been blown away by some of the talent I've seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I'm eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be."



Shakira is no stranger to talent competitions - she previously served as a coach on The Voice in 2013 and 2014 and a special mentor on Popstars Brazil in 2002.



Teasing the show in a social media video, the singer told fans, "It's all you love about dance challenges but now a competition. I don't want to give too much away but I can't wait for you to see it."