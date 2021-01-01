Brooke Shields gets candid about process of accepting her body shape

Brooke Shields has spoken candidly about how her relationship with her body has improved as she has aged.

Speaking to Yahoo Life, the 56-year-old actress explained that she believes there is a "misconception" about women of a certain age no longer being considered sexy.

"The acceptance of our bodies comes at a later date," the Beginning is Now founder said. "I live much more in my body now than I ever did. My body actually feels like it belongs to me. And I can't say that about my youth."

Shields called out the belief that women who can no longer have children "don't seem to matter to the world" because they no longer "keep the world going".

"There's vitality in us. And I think that shows itself sexually. It shows itself with an adventure," the Suddenly Susan star continued. "It shows itself in confidence. We walk into rooms now and kind of think, well, I got nothing to lose. There's an uncomplicated nature to it. Confidence is the sexiest thing that I've ever encountered."

Shields shares daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15, with husband Chris Henchy.