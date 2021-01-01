Keanu Reeves jumped off 46-storey building for The Matrix Resurrections

Keanu Reeves jumped off a 46-storey building while filming The Matrix Resurrections.

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 57-year-old actor was asked about the craziest stunt he had to do for the film, as he's known to do most of his own stunts in action features.

"Jump off a building. I'm guessing 46 stories," the Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure star said, referring to a headline-making scene where he and co-star Carrie-Anne Moss have to jump off a building using harnesses and safety wires.

The comedian asked why the actor chose to do the stunt practically instead of opting for a green screen and CGI, and he replied, "Because it's Lana Wachowski and it's The Matrix and you need natural light and you want to do it real."

Asked how many times he had to do the 46-storey jump, he said, "We wanted to do it in the perfect light in the morning so around 19 to 20 times."

The actor added that he would never do a bungee jump off-screen, but that in filming "you can't think of the fear" because you're too busy acting.

"You have to deal with it, absorb it, and then just be there and do... and that's what we did," he concluded.

Reeves and Moss were spotted shooting the building jump scene in San Francisco in February 2020, although many were uncertain if it was them or their stunt doubles.

The Matrix Resurrections, also starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick, is released in cinemas later this month.