Chris Noth was reluctant to join And Just Like That... due to character's shocking storyline

Chris Noth was hesitant about reprising his role as Mr Big in And Just Like That... because of his character's storyline.

The actor, who has played Sarah Jessica Parker's onscreen love interest on and off since Sex and the City began in 1998, reprised the role for the revival series. However, fans were left stunned when the character had a heart attack and passed away in Carrie's arms in the first episode.

In an interview with Vogue, Noth admitted he wasn't keen on the idea of coming back to simply die when creator Michael Patrick King first pitched it to him.

"At first I balked at even the idea of coming back and dying - it just was like, 'Well, just let it be, you know?'" he shared. "One thing Michael and I agreed on: We both called it the Bonnie and Clyde moment, which is that moment when Bonnie and Clyde are about to be eviscerated by bullets. They have that look with each other, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. They both know that it's the end. We knew that we had to have that, that I just shouldn't die alone in the bathroom.

"There had to be that last moment and no words, no corny dialogue, just a look, and I thought (King) did it so beautifully. I always know I'm gonna be taken care of by Michael Patrick King, in the writing and shooting and editing, so I felt very comfortable with dying."

The 67-year-old explained that the original pitch was "a little different" and he had objections to it, so King adjusted the script accordingly to accommodate his feedback.

"Everyone didn't want to go and just relive past arcs and moments. We're the same, but we're different people, as is the world. We had long conversations and agreements and disagreements, and it was a very fine line, but I think we found it," he said, adding that "it was time for him to go" for the sake of Carrie's story.

However, he hinted that he might appear in future episodes as "there may be a haunting".