Keira Knightley recalls how dress once 'split' prior to red carpet event

Keira Knightley has recalled how she once almost suffered a serious wardrobe malfunction.

In an interview for People magazine, the Pirates of the Caribbean actress opened up about the "amazing" clothing disaster she experienced while getting ready for the British Independent Film Awards in 2005.

"I was wearing a Hervé Léger dress, one of those bandage-y dresses. I went to step out of the door and it split from the bottom to the top - my entire body was out," she remembered. "It was just full-on naked body. So, it was a real moment of going, 'I think that dress was a bit too small.'"

Thankfully, the team at Hervé Léger had sent her two dresses for the event, so she had a backup option ready to go.

"Fortunately, two of these dresses had been delivered. It was at a point where I was being followed around by many paparazzi. Luckily, I was in my flat, I was not out the front door, so nobody got a picture of the fact that this dress had split," the 36-year-old continued. "Thank God it (didn't) happen on the red carpet because it could have happened at any point that evening and I was incredibly fortunate that it happened when it did."