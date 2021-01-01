Jamie Foxx regrets not making more time for his daughter

Jamie Foxx regrets not making enough time to be with his daughter early on in his career.



Appearing in a Dad Confessions segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 54-year-old reflected on fatherhood while answering the question: "What is your biggest parenting fail?"



The Ray actor then confessed that he thought taking his eldest daughter to Disneyland would make up for the lack of time he spent with her during the early days of his career.



"Making sure I made time - like early on, and I (was) trying to make it and everything like that," the actor recalled. "I would show up and take my daughter to Disneyland. I thought Disneyland would fix everything: 'Mickey Mouse is going to fix it.'"



The Django Unchained star, who has two daughters - Corinne, 27, and Annalise, 12, later realised that the trips "didn't work" while participating in a therapy session.



"In a very uncomfortable session with a therapist, I found out my daughter was like 'I don't need Disneyland, dad, I need you," he shared. "So time, time is priceless."