Ryan Seacrest reflects on terrifying on-air health scare

Ryan Seacrest has reflected on the way his on-air health scare in May 2020 caused him to reassess his lifestyle.

During the season 18 finale of American Idol, the TV host sparked concern when his speech seemed slurred and it appeared like he couldn't open his left eye completely, prompting fans on Twitter to wonder whether he had suffered a mild stroke on TV.

Seacrest's representative later reassured fans and was simply in need of rest, and in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he admitted that he had probably taken on too much at the time.

"To say no to things is difficult. You want to say yes. When I say no to something, I feel guilt in terms of an obligation," he explained. "It's personal. But I definitely knew that I needed to slow down... I just had burnt myself out. I was absolutely beat and fatigued and just wasn't letting myself accept that. Now I do."

Seacrest insisted he has a much more balanced schedule now and tries to spend a lot more time with his friends and family.

"I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life," the 46-year-old added.