Mario Cantone pays tribute to 'great TV husband' Willie Garson

Mario Cantone has paid tribute to his late "great TV husband" Willie Garson.

During an interview for Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast, the actor celebrated Garson's three-episode appearance in And Just Like That... before he passed away from pancreatic cancer in September at the age of 57.

"Willie, he's in the first three episodes," Cantone told Gottfried. "He's so alive, brilliant, and hilarious in this."

Calling the Sex and the City actor's death "a real shock", he insisted that "none of us knew and it was just, it was terrible, very sad".

"He was an incredible father to his son, Nathen, that's all he talked about was Nathen. He loved him very much. Nathen is 18 years old," he shared.

Later, Cantone reminisced about texting Garson during live readings over Zoom, adding that they did not often see each other in person as they lived on different coasts.

"But I miss him," the 62-year-old continued. "He made me laugh so hard. He was a great TV husband... He was loved, and he was brilliant and hilarious. He was everything. I miss him a lot."