Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by two women

Chris Noth is facing allegations of sexual assault by two women.

According to a report published in The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, the women had reached out separately to editors in recent months to share their allegations. The Sex and the City actor has vehemently denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

Using a pseudonym, Zoe, alleged that after several flirtatious encounters at work back in 2004, Noth invited her to a pool at a building in West Hollywood where he had an apartment.

Zoe, now aged 40, claimed that she went to his apartment to return a book, and he kissed her as "she stepped through the door" before beginning to have sex with her.

"It was very painful and I yelled out, 'Stop!'" she recalled to the outlet. "And he didn't. I said, 'Can you at least get a condom?' and he laughed at me."

Zoe claimed she required stitches and a friend took her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, though she refused to report the alleged assault to police officers.

Representatives from the hospital told The Hollywood Reporter they do not keep records dating back as far as 2004.

Elsewhere, Lily alleged Noth asked her on a date in New York City back in 2015, even though he was married. Noth wed Tara Lynn Wilson in 2012, with the couple sharing sons Orion, 13, and 21-month-old Keats.

"He said, 'Marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real,'" the 31-year-old claimed Noth told her, before alleging that he sexually assaulted her. "He was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened... I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I was feeling awful. Totally violated. All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone."

In a statement, Noth rejected all of the claims and "questioned" why the women had come forward shortly before his new TV show And Just Like That..., in which he reprises the character of Mr Big, was released.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago - no always means no - that is a line I did not cross," the 67-year-old stated. "The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."