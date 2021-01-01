Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting second child - report

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting baby number two.

The Hollywood couple tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lyla Maria, in August 2020.

Chris, 42, is also dad to nine-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Now, editors at People have reported that Katherine is pregnant again, though her due date remains unknown. Representatives for the pair have not yet commented on the report.

The happy news comes shortly after Chris posted a gushing message about his wife on social media to celebrate her 32nd birthday on 13 December.

"You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can't imagine how lost I'd be without you. You're beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you're a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other," the Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote. "Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years. We fit so perfectly into each other's lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us."