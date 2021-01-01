Jeff Garlin exits The Goldbergs following misconduct allegations

Jeff Garlin has departed The Goldbergs following allegations of misconduct on set.

Earlier this month, editors at Vanity Fair reported that the actor had allegedly “engaged in a pattern of verbal and physical conduct” on set that made people “uncomfortable”.

Garlin also confirmed he had been the subject of an investigation by HR executives, and on Wednesday, reporters at The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the 59-year-old would not be returning to the show.

The cast and crew were informed the same day, with the decision described as “mutual”.

Representatives for ABC and Sony Pictures Television have not yet commented on Garlin’s exit.

Garlin played Murray Goldberg on The Goldbergs for nine seasons starting in 2013. He also portrays Jeff Greene on Curb Your Enthusiasm.