Peloton pulls Chris Noth advert following sexual assault allegations

Peloton officials have pulled a commercial featuring Chris Noth following accusations of sexual assault.



The exercise equipment company removed the viral ad from circulation on Thursday after accusations of sexual assault surfaced against the Sex in the City star.



"Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," the company said in a statement. "We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's (And Just Like That...). As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts."



Allegations against the actor were first reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. The 67-year-old actor was accused of sexually assaulting two different women, one in 2004 and the other in 2015. He denied the claims in a statement.



"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago - no always means no - that is a line I did not cross," the statement reads. "The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."



The Peloton advert was released on Sunday night in response to Noth's Sex and the City character Mr Big dying shortly after a Peloton workout in the first episode of the revival series And Just Like That...