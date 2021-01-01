Denzel Washington tears up while discussing late mother

Denzel Washington became emotional as he talked about his late mother, Lennis, during a recent interview.



During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, the 66-year-old actor addressed his mother's death back in June. Colbert asked him about a quote of his - "A mother is a son's first true love" - and how it connects to his work in front of the camera.



"A mother is a son's first true love. A son, especially that first son, is a mother's last true love," the Oscar winner began. "That's... I'm getting choked up. Sorry."



The Tragedy of Macbeth star recalled his mother being there him throughout his career, but "she went home", referring to her death at age 97 in June. He then asked Colbert if he could have a tissue and used it to dry his eyes.



Washington became emotional once again when Colbert shared a throwback photo of the actor with his mother at the 1990 Oscars after he'd won Best Supporting Actor.



He shook his head and stated "this is terrible" before revealing that he had not cried at his mother's funeral. When Colbert asked why he thought that was, he joked, "I don't know. I guess I saved it up for you. For crying out loud!"