Zoe Lister-Jones accuses Chris Noth of 'sexually inappropriate' behaviour

Actress Zoe Lister-Jones has added to the allegations against Chris Noth by accusing him of "sexually inappropriate" behaviour.



Two women alleged to The Hollywood Reporter that the Sex and the City actor sexually assaulted them, with one account allegedly occurring in 2004 and the other in 2015. The 67-year-old has vehemently denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.



Lister-Jones posted an Instagram Story following the publication of their claims on Thursday. In the post, she wrote that Noth had behaved in a "sexually inappropriate" manner with a colleague when she worked at a nightclub he owned.



"Last week my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big's death on And Just Like That, and I said, honestly, I felt relieved," she wrote, referencing Noth's Sex and the City character's shock death in the revival show. "He asked why and I told him it was because I couldn't separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator.



"My friend was alarmed at my word choice. And to be honest, so was I. I hadn't thought of this man for so many years, and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried.



"In my twenties I worked at a club in NY that Chris Noth owned and on the few occasions he would show up, he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter."



She then claimed that when she starred alongside Noth in an episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent that same year, in one take "he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, 'You smell good.' I didn't say anything." She also accused him of being drunk on set.



The New Girl star went on to insist her alleged experiences with Noth were "small in comparison" to the allegations made to The Hollywood Reporter.



Issuing a stern denial against the original two claims, Noth said: "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago - no always means no - that is a line I did not cross.



"The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."