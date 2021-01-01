Alec Baldwin's phone to be examined in Rust shooting investigation

Police have issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin's phone as they investigate the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of his film Rust.

According to New Mexico court documents, the search warrant and an accompanying affidavit were filed on Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate's Court.

It comes two weeks after prosecutors overseeing the case said some of the individuals who handled guns on the film set may face criminal charges over the death of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Investigators are seeking access to Baldwin's Apple iPhone in order to examine text and email correspondence, social network communications, as well as browser activity and other information, according to a seven-page affidavit, reports Reuters.

"There may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)," the affidavit states.

"There were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production Rust in the course of (police) interviews," the document reads.

Baldwin was holding a handgun on the film set when it fired during a technical rehearsal, killing Hutchins, in October.

The actor has insisted he never pulled the trigger and has denied responsibility for the shooting. He also claimed he did not know how a live round got onto the set and into the gun.

The 30 Rock star also acted as a producer as well as starring in the film.