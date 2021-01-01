Cancer battle has heightened Stanley Tucci's sense of taste

Stanley Tucci's sense of taste has become heightened since he recovered from tongue cancer.



The Hunger Games star, who was diagnosed with the disease three years ago, opened up about how it affected him during an interview with Irish chat show host Graham Norton on Friday. While promoting his new book My Life Through Food, the actor and cooking enthusiast admitted he was worried about not being able to taste again during his cancer fight.



"Everything tastes terrible for a long period of time, my mouth and throat were compromised by the way it was treated but I am fully recovered, and my sense of smell and taste have come back slowly but surely," he said.



However, he needn't have worried as the star is now discovering new tastes he hadn't appreciated before.



"My sense of taste is actually more acute now. Everything is regenerating and repairing," he explained. "Your mouth is almost like a child's and you're experiencing everything anew."



While battling his illness, the 61-year-old had to be fed through a tube for six months while he underwent radiation therapy treatment on his throat, which destroyed his taste buds and saliva. He spoke about his diagnosis for the first time in September.



Stanley will appear on Friday's episode alongside Dame Joan Collins, Jamie Oliver, and Romesh Ranganathan.