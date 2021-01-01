Carrie-Anne Moss had to overcome 'a lot of obstacles' to shoot The Matrix stunt

Carrie-Anne Moss had "a lot of obstacles to overcome" before she was able to jump off a building for The Matrix Resurrections.

In February 2020, the Canadian actress, who reprised her role of Trinity for the fourth instalment in the sci-fi franchise, was spotted jumping off a high-rise building in San Francisco with her co-star Keanu Reeves, with them both attached to harnesses and wires.

Discussing the stunt with Entertainment Weekly, Moss admitted she had "a lot of obstacles to overcome" before she was able to do the scene and had a big talk with her husband about agreeing to it.

"He's like, 'You really gonna do this?' And I was like, 'Yeah, absolutely. I don't know how I'm going to get there, but I know I'm going to get there,'" she shared, before Reeves praised their stunt coordinator Scott Rogers for setting up a way in which they could safely do it.

Moss, 54, then acknowledged that her body is no longer able to do the stunts and fight choreography like she did when she shot the last Matrix film, The Matrix Revolutions, in the early 2000s.

"(It was about) respecting that time has passed, that my body's had three children," she said. "But I also enjoyed that challenge."

And she was also thrilled to once again work alongside Reeves, with whom she shares most of her scenes.

"He has a masterful understanding of action. I've watched him grow in the last 20 years. I'm in awe of it," she praised.

The Matrix Resurrections, also starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick, is released in cinemas later this month.