Trevor Noah suing doctor over 'negligent' surgery

Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit alleging a New York doctor acted with neglicence when operating on him last year.

The Daily Show host claims that The Hospital for Special Surgery and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Riley J. Williams carried out careless treatment on him in 2020, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

He accuses them of being "careless in failing to treat and care for (him) in a careful and skillful manner", failing to "prescribe proper medications," and failing to "discontinue certain prescription medications".

The 37-year-old funnyman also claims they failed to do proper testing in order to "diagnose the conditions" and that he has suffered "serious personal injury" described as "permanent, severe and grievous."

The unspecified injuries have allegedly left him "rendered sick, sore, lame, and disabled."

According to the lawsuit he received the treatment between 25 August and 17 December 2020 with surgery performed on 23 November the same year.

None of the documents name Noah's procedure but Dr. Williams is listed as specialising in knee, shoulder and elbow surgery.

A representative of The Hospital for Special Surgery denied the claims, telling People they are "meritless".

Noah is currently scheduled to host the Grammy Awards next month.