Pete Davidson takes Kim Kardashian on Staten Island date night

Pete Davidson showed rumoured girlfriend Kim Kardashian around his native Staten Island for their latest date night over the weekend.



The Saturday Night Live comedian took the KKW Beauty mogul out for dinner at local hotspot Angelina's Ristorante on Saturday.



Kardashian's sister Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, also joined the couple and others, according to the restaurant's owner Vincent Malerba.



"Thank you Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Scott Disick & others for having dinner at Angelina's last night," Malerba captioned an image of himself with the couple on Instagram. "Truly great to serve, come back anytime."



Davidson, 28, was not on Saturday Night Live over the weekend as the NBC show filmed with a reduced cast and no audience as a precaution due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in New York.



Instead, he enjoyed a romantic night with the 41-year-old reality TV star, as an eyewitness told the New York Post's Page Six they also headed to a local cinema.



Kardashian and Davidson were first romantically linked back in October when they were pictured holding hands on a date at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. They have since been spotted on dates in New York City - where he grew up and films Saturday Night Live - but they are yet to confirm the relationship.



The funnyman overcame a difficult childhood living in Staten Island, as he struggled with the trauma of losing his dad, a firefighter, in the 9/11 terror attacks. He paid homage to his home New York borough with his 2020 film The King of Staten Island.