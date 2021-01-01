Keanu Reeves once dressed as Dolly Parton for Halloween

Keanu Reeves once dressed as Dolly Parton's Playboy cover for Halloween.



During a recent episode of Red Table Talk, co-host Jada Pinkett Smith interviewed her The Matrix Resurrections co-stars Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Priyanka Chopra. The John Wick actor made the revelation when he answered a fan question about his favourite Halloween costume from childhood.



"So my mother was a costume designer and she made some costumes for Dolly Parton," the 57-year-old began. "She once did the cover of Playboy, and somehow I guess she didn't take that home."



Reeves said his mother held onto the black corset and accessories the singer donned for the October 1978 issue of the magazine.



"It was Halloween and I put on the ears and the bustier. I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie," he continued. "I had some pretty long hair, so I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy Bunny."



Earlier this year, the country music icon recreated the famous magazine cover to celebrate her husband Carl Dean's birthday.