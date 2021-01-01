Gugu Mbatha-Raw would consider playing Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in The Crown if she was approached.



The fifth series of Netflix's hit show, which details the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, will cover the events leading up to Princess Diana's death in 1997 and is scheduled to air next year. A sixth series is scheduled to follow, but is not expected to take events through to the present day.



However, should creator Peter Morgan decide to feature Meghan, the Belle star would consider the role.



Asked about fan speculation she might play the part, Gugu told Tatler, "Oh my God, that's hilarious. I'd be very flattered; I'd have to consider it."



Despite living in Los Angeles, just like Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, the actress has not met up with them. Speaking of their move from the world of royalty to entertainment, she added, "I wish them luck. It's a tricky transition to make."



The star did note that they are likely to find success though, due to Americans' special fascination with British royals.



"It sort of feels like a fairytale from an American viewpoint," she mused. "I'm sure it's not an easy life. And I'm sure we don't know the half of it. But I respect it."