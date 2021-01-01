Penelope Cruz explains why her children do not have social media

Penelope Cruz has explained why she does not allow her children to have social media.

Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning, the 47-year-old actress opened up about the rules she and her husband Javier Bardem have about social media.

"I have a strange relationship with social media where I use very little of it in a very careful way," the Parallel Mothers star began. "There is something that is not making sense, and it is especially affecting younger generations."

Cruz shared that she feels "bad" for teenagers today as she feels the world is doing "an experiment on them" in regard to social media consumption.

"The lack of protection that it is for a 12-year-old to be involved in social media, any form of social media, there's no protection for them, for their brains that are still developing, and how that affects the way they see themselves, everything, like, related to bullying. So many things that are not the childhood that we had," the actress added.

This point of view informed her no social media policy for her children, Leo, 10, and Lena, eight.

"I'm very tough with technology, for example, with my kids... It's like, yeah, we're going to watch movies sometimes or some cartoons. How can I not let them watch movies?" the Oscar winner said. "That has been, like, some incredible moments of happiness since I was a little girl. But not phones until they are much older and no social media until at least 16. I really see that that is, like, protecting mental health, but I seem to be part of a minority. I don't know."