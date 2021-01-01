Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon release statement over Chris Noth allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have released a joint statement addressing the accusations of sexual assault against their co-star Chris Noth.



The actresses starred alongside Noth in the TV series Sex and the City and its sequel films between 1998 and 2010 plus the new revival series, And Just Like That... They posted their joint statement about the allegations on social media on Monday night.



"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it," the statement read.



Elsewhere, Bridget Moynahan, who plays Noth's ex-wife Natasha on the new series, declined to comment on the allegations in an interview with Elle, saying, "I don't know anything about... it would be inappropriate for me to comment on things I don't have any knowledge of."



The actor has been accused of sexual assault by three women - two took their allegations to The Hollywood Reporter and a subsequent accuser went to The Daily Beast.



Since the allegations came to light last week, Noth has been dropped by his management and fired from CBS's The Equalizer. Peloton also dropped a commercial featuring him.



In a statement, Noth vehemently denied the claims, calling them "categorically false".



"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago - no always means no - that is a line I did not cross," he said. "The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."