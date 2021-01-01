Lorne Michaels reveals Saturday Night Live retirement plan

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels plans to retire from the show after its 50th anniversary.



The 77-year-old showrunner, who created the U.S. sketch comedy show, said during an interview with CBS Mornings that he is considering bowing out after SNL celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025.



"Well, I think I'm committed to doing the show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through," Michaels told Gayle King. "And I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave."



"Here's the point, I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it, it's been my life's work," the 20-time Emmy winner added. "So, I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well."



Michaels, who created the series in 1975, said he has "a sense of where we're headed" after he departs from the program. When asked about who may take his spot as showrunner, the producer shared that he has some ideas, but declined to reveal any names.



Michaels previously stepped away from the show for five years in the early 1980s, but has otherwise been its leader since its 1975 launch.



He was recognised for his lifetime of achievement in the performing arts when he was awarded Kennedy Center Honors earlier this month.