Ellen Pompeo has been 'trying to convince' Grey's Anatomy producers to end show

Ellen Pompeo has been trying to convince her Grey's Anatomy team that the show should come to an end.



The actress has played Dr. Meredith Grey in the long-running medical drama since 2005 and is also a co-executive producer on the series, which is currently in its 18th season.



In an interview with Insider, she admitted that she's having difficulty convincing others that it's time to pull the plug on the show as it is still so successful.



"I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end," she said. "?I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?' And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'"



Pompeo previously told Entertainment Tonight in September that she's "been trying to get away for years" when she was asked about the fan theories that the 18th season will be the last.



"I have been trying. It's not because I haven't been trying," she replied. "I have strong relationships at the network and they have been very, very good to me, and have incentivised me to stay.



"Miraculously, we keep coming up with ways to have a reason to stay and if there's a reason, that warrants it."



In 2017, Pompeo signed a new deal which made her television's highest-earning actress. She has made $20 million (£15 million) a year from the show ever since.