Hilaria Baldwin denies being pulled over by police

Hilaria Baldwin has denied reports suggesting she and her husband Alec Baldwin were pulled over by police officers at the weekend.

Photographs emerged over the weekend showing the 30 Rock actor waiting inside their car while Hilaria spoke with a police officer on the side of the road in The Hamptons in New York. The accompanying reports suggested they were pulled over by the officer and after a brief discussion, Hilaria returned to the vehicle.

The yoga instructor took to Instagram on Monday to deny the reports, insisting that she spoke to the cop because they were being chased by paparazzi.

"I took this the other day after an incident where I was getting chased by paps in cars," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram video. "I decided not to post because how many times do I have to complain about this? I'm even sick of me bringing it up. I just changed my mind because someone just told me that the ny post and other tabloids said I got pulled over. THIS IS NOT TRUE AND A LIE."

She alleged that they have repeated issues with the same photographer and when she complained about him to the officer, he "started screaming at the police and me".

"Saying he is at work and I am getting in his way - apparently because I won't let him violate me and my family. She made him move is (his) car. She told me to always reach out for help - it gets scary," she continued. "So he takes the photos he took, and says I got pulled over. Where I was driving around, looking for someone to help me."

The Baldwins have been the subject of intense press attention since October, when the actor's firearm accidentally discharged on the set of the movie Rust and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.